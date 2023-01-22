Okudzeo Ablakwa has returned with even more documents to prove that the secretary of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral has two TINs under his two different IDs

The North Tongu MP has published the documents of incorporation of both the National Cathedral and JNS Talent Centre to prove his point on Sunday, January 22, 2022

Okudzeto Ablakwa is championing a campaign that seeks to tell the world that the administrative processes of the cathedral project are inundated with questionable deals and illegal decisions

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is unrelenting in his efforts to prove that Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has broken the law by having two separate identities.

The opposition legislator has published more documents on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to back an earlier claim that apart from a different names and dates of birth, the member of the National Cathedral board of trustees also has two different Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa published the documents of incorporations for the National Cathedral and JNS showing two different TINs. Source: UGC, Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

He said on Sunday that he was posting the documents on Facebook to silence critics saying that he is up to no good with his claim that the secretary to the cathedral trustees hides under a totally different identity as Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi.

"They have compelled me to now put out Incorporation Documents of the infamous JNS Talent Centre Limited and National Cathedral of Ghana which duly confirm the two distinct TINs," he said.

He then proceeded to publish documents purporting to show that the names "Victor Kusi-Boateng" and "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi", although have the same photograph, possess two different TINs.

In the documents published on Facebook on Sunday, the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has the TIN P000627241X, and was used to register the company JNS Talent Centre, the company that received GH¢2.6 million from the cathedral trustees under questionable circumstances.

Adu Gyamfi has been listed as one of the three directors of the JNS.

However, on the incorporation documents for the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng's TIN number was has been given as P0002502652.

Ablakwa had earlier published documents to show that the photo of Rev Kusi-Boateng was on two different national IDs, a driver's licence and a passport.

The NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the matter further.

Rev Kusi-Boateng, a respected clergy and founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, has called the allegations by the MP deliberate distortions and defamatory. He has vowed to seek redress to the harm done his image in court.

Ablakwa firms up his allegations against Kusi-Boateng with more evidence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the MP stepped up his allegations against Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng with more explosive revelations.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa published more documents last week to back his claim that the alleged double identity of the reverend minister was acquired deliberately.

The documents he published last week showed that the same man had listed two different names as his mother in documents presented to obtained IDs for his two different names.

Okudzeto has said while he is not against the principle of constructing a cathedral to honour God, the administrative process have been dogged with underhand dealings and questionable use of huge funds from the state's coffers.

