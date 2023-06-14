Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, commissioned four boreholes in the Western Region

The boreholes are a part of the dancehall artiste's Livingstone Foundation projects, which seek to address problems that many Ghanaian communities face

The award-winning artiste and his wife have been praised by some netizens who are impressed by their generosity

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, known privately as Livingstone Etse Satekla, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, led a team to commission boreholes to be built for a community in the Western Region.

The project forms part of the Livingstone Foundation's projects, which focuses on challenges that some communities face in accessing basic needs due to illegal mining activities.

Stonebwoy's foundation constructs boreholes for communities in the Western Region Photo credit: @stonbwoyb @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In the video, which was shared on Instagram by blogger GhKwaku, Stonebwoy and his wife led their team to Daboase, a town in the Wassa East District in the Western Region.

The community is known for its inability to access good drinking water due to the issues of illegal mining, which has taken over the region, and the award-winning artiste decided to effect a change through his foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the hardworking and supportive wife of the dancehall artiste, who has stunned Ghanaians with her looks, the project will not only help but educate Ghanaians on the negative impacts of illegal mining activities in many communities in the country.

The four mechanised borehole projects would be situated in four separate communities in the town to provide hygienic water sources for the communities.

Watch the video of Dr Louisa and the Livingstone Foundation team in the Western Region below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Dr Louisa commissioning a borehole for communities in the Western Region

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, applauding Dr Louisa for supporting her husband at all times.

the_macho_worshipper commented:

Chills all over my body ❤️

mavisgh_ commented:

Things we love to see @stonebwoy @drlouisa_s @tlf_ghana Ayekoooo

codename_samwell commented:

Someone dey shout you know the money I get, you know the houses I get . All your money can't even serve humanity, then what is the use of it?

Stonebwoy chills with his wife on a boat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a stunning video, dancehall celebrity Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, were having fun on a private yacht abroad.

From the setting of the video, the couple appeared to be filming a music video for one of Stonebwoy's songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh