News tricking in is that heavily armed robbers in a black vehicle attacked a bullion van transporting an unspecified sum of money on Thursday afternoon at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

One of the credible reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh explained the hit on the vehicle transporting the cash happened shortly after it was parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office in Ablekuma Fanmilk.

Spectators stand near the vehicle that was attacked at Ablekuma (L) and a photo captures a bullet hole in the vehicle. Source: Facebook/@maame.kokoa.9

Source: Facebook

"The robbers targeted the police officers inside the van and shot them twice, injuring them in the shoulder and abdomen. Approximately 15 gunshots were exchanged between the robbers and the on-duty police officers at the fuel station.

"Unfortunately, the robbers managed to escape with the stolen money. What puzzles everyone is that the incident occurred during a period when all the cameras were offline for maintenance," the report said.

There was pandemonium and the driver of the bullion van could not be located, the report said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The injured officer has been taken to the hospital.

Police reinforcement also arrived on the scene shortly after the robbers attacked the van.

Kesben TV reported that the robbery attack happened while all the cameras at the fuel station had gone offline for routine maintenance.

Police on manhunt for Ablekuma robbers

Meanwhile, police have issued a statement that they are on a manhunt for the gang of four robbers who attacked the bullion van.

Police disclosed that one of their officers who exchanged gunfire with the robbers died.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general. We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice," police said.

Armed forces partner with private company to assemble armoured cars to transport huge cash

YEN.com.gh reported that shortly after a similar hit on a bullion van last year, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) started assembling robust armoured vehicles for the safe transportation of bulk cash by banks and other institutions.

Last year, there were many robbery attacks on cash-in-transit prompting security concerns.

The company building the vehicles is a joint venture between a firm managed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Kenaki Manufacturing.

The company was formed in response to fatal hits on cash-in-transit by armed robbers a few months ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh