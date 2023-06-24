Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, a police officer in Ghana, tragically lost his life during a bullion van robbery attack in Ablekuma

His wife tearfully shared his strong Christian habits, stating that he would pray with his gun before leaving home and would kneel and pray even without his weapon

Lance Corporal Amoah's unwavering commitment to prayer and his daily spiritual practices, was, to her, a testament to his dedication to his faith

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a tragic incident in Ablekuma, Ghana, Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, a dedicated police officer, lost his life during a bullion van robbery attack.

His grieving wife, overwhelmed with sorrow, shared poignant details about his deep-rooted Christian faith.

She revealed in an interview with Kofi TV:

"He always prays with his gun before leaving home. Even when he does not have his gun, he kneels, raises his hands, and prays before he leaves for work, and he does the same when he returns. He doesn't take his daily quiet time for granted. He always reads the Catholic daily manner."

Wife of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah who died in bullion van robbery cries Photo credit: Kofi TV

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The heart-wrenching loss of Lance Corporal Amoah has not only devastated his family but has also struck a chord with the nation.

How Ghanaians reacted to the death of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah

After hearing accounts of Callistus' unwavering commitment to prayer and spirituality, social media users and the nation at large mourned the loss of the brave officer who exemplified courage and unwavering dedication to duty.

Below are some thoughts they shared.

J S Nana Manu commented:

Soo painful take heart my dear. May the good Lord be your comforter at this difficult times. May your husband soul rest in peace.

Dzahene Cynthia indicated:

Mercy oh Lord! This woman is so strong! May God comfort you and stand with you in this trying time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Abena Love stated:

Awww may God strengthen n comfort the wife n de family..may his soul RIP...too sad

Watch the video below:

Viral video suggests robbers were arrested by police shortly after attack

Meanwhile, according to a video going viral on social media, the armed bandits who on Thursday struck a bullion van carrying cash at Ablekuma Fanmilk and killed a police officer have been apprehended.

In the brief footage, a throng can be heard cheering, "The robbers have been caught," at the Star Oil petrol station where the event took place. The words "Ghana police, fast" were also yelled by a female speaker.

Thugs bully two Ghanaian policemen in thick bush

In other news, on social media, a disturbing video of two police officers in Ghana fending off savage attackers in a forested area has gone viral, rendering viewers astonished and scared at the same time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh