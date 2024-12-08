The US has congratulated John Mahama on his historic victory in the 2024 general election

The US Embassy in Accra said it was looking forward to continuing its partnership with Ghana under Mahama

The Embassy also congratulated the other candidates in the presidential race for the peaceful polls

The US has congratulated National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama on his election victory.

The US Embassy in Accra said it looked forward to continuing its strong partnership with Ghana under a new Mahama administration.

"We stand with the people of Ghana and their belief in the power of the people and that democracy delivers."

The US Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the other candidates for their contributions to the peaceful elections and the looming peaceful transfer of power.

"We commend all of the candidates that stood for election this cycle and their commitment to peaceful elections and the transfer of power, as so eloquently expressed in Vice President Bawumia's concession speech."

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, also congratulated John Mahama on his historic election victory.

In a statement, Kyerematen urged Ghanaians to unite to preserve peace and foster progress.

What did Bawumia say in his concession?

Bawumia conceded defeat to Mahama in Ghana's general election at a press conference from his residence.

"The people of Ghana have spoken. The people have voted for change at this time and we respect that decision with all humility," said Bawumia at a press conference from his residence.

The NDC earlier said that its internal results showed Mahama had won 56% of the vote against 41% for Bawumia.

