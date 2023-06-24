Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, showed immense dedication by defying heavy rains to commission an astroturf in Assin North

In a viral video, he and his entourage marched bravely despite getting drenched, without using an umbrella

Dr Bawumia's actions seem to demonstrate his commitment to public service and serve as an inspiring example of a leader

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, displayed remarkable determination and dedication as he defied torrential rains to commission an astroturf in Assin North, setting a commendable example for public servants across the country.

In a video that has since gone viral, Dr Bawumia and his entourage were soaked by the downpour, yet he marched gallantly, undeterred by the adverse weather conditions, to fulfil his mission.

The vice president's refusal to use an umbrella, despite the heavy rain, appears to have spoken volumes about his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Ghana.

How Dr Bawumia's action resonated with social media users

Dr Bawumia's actions resonate deeply with some citizens, who perceive him as a leader who puts the needs of the community above personal comfort.

However, others find the vice president's actions as a way to win the hearts of the masses ahead of the NPP primaries.

Below are some of the comments they shared.

Adu Gyebi Michael commented:

Ghana politicians, always aggressive to win power but not to better the life of the people. All this aggression is for family and friends comfort.

Pãul Mõre indicated:

He can’t wait for the rains to stop you want him to commission a dam instead of astroturf ??

Cletus Dunnu said:

This is what Ghanaians want they should give it us.

Watch the video below:

