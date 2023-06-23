A video circulating on social media depicts a dedicated man who sells Fanmilk products from his bicycle, encountering a challenging situation on a muddy road

A heartwarming and inspiring video has captured the attention of social media users, featuring a man who sells Fanmilk products from his bicycle.

In a stroke of unfortunate luck, he found himself stuck on a muddy road while going about his daily routine.

Undeterred by the challenging situation, the determined vendor exerted tremendous effort to pull his bike safely, symbolising his unwavering commitment to earning daily bread.

The emotional footage has resonated with viewers, evoking empathy and admiration for the man's resilience and dedication.

It serves as a poignant reminder of the tenacity of individuals who work tirelessly to make ends meet, often facing obstacles with unwavering determination.

What Ghanaians are saying about Fanmilk seller stuck in mud

Below are some comments netizens have shared after watching the rather emotional video.

Kukua Adepa Essel said:

For the great future we are looking into,let not our hustle(Sweat) be in vain Lord

Abrewabi Nana Akosua Kumiwaa commented:

May the good Lord bless our hustles,,,it's never easy to put food on the table, to have shelter, clothes to cover your nakedness especially if you have no one to fall on

Dada Reed indicated:

May God bless and make every hustling guy successful.

Henry Atta Acquah said:

Awwww may the good Lord bless ur hustle and that of everyone

Watch the video below:

