Lisa Lopes, a Cape Verdean singer/songwriter, innocently tweeted a photo of herself captioned with the words "Mi ta bon," which means "I am good" in Papiamento, her native language

However, the phrase's unintended translation in Twi, a Ghanaian language, means "My fart smells," causing amusement amongst Ghanaians

This has resulted in a storm of responses and memes flooding various online platforms which made Lisa delete the tweet

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A recent tweet from Cape Verde singer/songwriter Lisa Lopes has set social media ablaze, generating a flurry of reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

In the tweet, Lopes innocently captioned her photo with the words "Mi ta bon," written in Papiamento, her native language.

However, the phrase's unintended translation in Twi, a Ghanaian language, has caused quite an amusement amongst Ghanaians.

Singer from Cape Verde mocked by Ghanaians Photo credit: @lisa_lopes

Source: Twitter

Little did Lisa Lopes know that in Twi, "Mi ta bon" actually means "My fart smells". This hilarious lost-in-translation incident has sent Ghanaians into fits of laughter, resulting in a storm of responses and memes flooding various online platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While the tweet was genuinely meant to convey a positive message in Papiamento, which according to Google Translate is, "I'm fine", the unintended twist caused her to angrily delete the post from Twitter.

Check out some comments from Ghanaians below:

mariaannss said:

Loooooooool omg only now realising what she said because I was so confused

Commonwealth Culer ❤️ commented:

Buh u menners make the barbie vex waa she make win account private

BenopaOnyx1 stated:

Bon Bini. I’m sure that language is the opposite of Twi.

@GhanaYesu_ added:

That one too get different meaning?

Ghanaian lady causes stir in public as she sips soup with straw, video evokes laughter

In another story, after a video of a young Ghanaian woman eating at a restaurant in Ghana went viral, people started to wag their tongues.

The young woman was seen in a TikTok video eating fufu with her right hand while holding a straw with her left hand to drink the soup on the meal.

Canada-based nurse sparks laughter over Twi accent as she recalls cousin's wedding

In other news, in her account of what transpired during her cousin's breathtaking traditional wedding in Ghana last year, Manassa, a nurse of Ghanaian ancestry who resides in Canada, detailed what happened.

The bubbly healthcare worker became well-known online as a result of her efforts to include Twi in her TikTok videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh