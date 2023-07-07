Ghanaian female dancer Afronita slapped her colleague dancer Championrolie in a trending video

The duo have made waves online in dance videos which have been admired by some Ghanaians and have stirred controversies about their chemistry

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video, stating different opinions on it and the possible cause of the unexpected and shocking event

Ghanaian female dancer Afronita, known privately as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has smacked her colleague dancer Roland Nyarko, known by his fans on social media as Championrolie. The surprising incident has stirred controversies online.

Afronita slaps colleague in new video, fans wonder if it's a skit Photo credit: @afronitaaa @championrolie

Source: Instagram

A short video has recently surfaced online, capturing the moment when young female dancer Afronita smacked her fellow dancer, Championrolie.

The incident has left viewers puzzled and curious about the circumstances that led to this unfortunate altercation between the highly acclaimed dance duo.

The talented DWP Academy members are known for their onstage chemistry and admiration towards each other, making their fans concerned about the trending video.

In the video shared across various social media platforms, Afronita, who has been spotted in some beautiful dance videos, and Championrolie argued before the unexpected slap occurred.

The short video has ignited a flurry of speculations and discussions among netizens as they try to unravel the story behind this baffling incident, while others contemplate if it is a skit.

Watch the video of Afronita and Championrolie in a heated argument below

Some Ghanaians reached to the video of Afronita hitting Championrolie in the face

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, discouraging the act and assuming that the duo could be having a couple's fight.

manuel_empro commented:

WKHKYD see slap boys too dey suffer oo

selorm.jerry commented:

Nice movie, but the slap wasn’t

esin.am commented:

This romantic listen to me sein my people

win_freddd commented:

2 different angles for a supposed real video......this is real ampa......

Talented Kidz winner dances with her role model Afronita

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abigail Adjiri, the winner of the 14th season of Talented Kidz, appeared in a video dancing with her mentor Afronita.

The gifted dancer, who is hard of hearing and moves to the vibrations of music in her feet, danced as though she could hear the song.

She performed a flawless dance to a popular TikTok song, garnering hundreds of likes from her admirers.

