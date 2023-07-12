Nigerian artist Iyanya has purchased a customized 18k gold watch from Caveman Watches, a prominent watchmaker in Ghana

The CEO of Caveman, Anthony Dzamefe, shared the news on Twitter, posting a picture of the watch and himself alongside Iyanya

The acquisition has generated excitement among fans and watch enthusiasts on social media

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, a renowned Nigerian artist, has recently made a luxurious acquisition, purchasing a customized 18k gold watch from Ghana's prominent watchmaker, Caveman Watches.

The CEO of Caveman, Anthony Dzamefe, took to his Twitter handle to share the news, posting a message that read, "18k Gold watch Job done for the bro. @iyanya @cavemanwatches."

Along with the tweet, Anthony also shared a captivating picture of the exquisite watch and a snapshot featuring himself and Iyanya enjoying a pleasant time together after the transaction.

The purchase of the bespoke timepiece seems to demonstrate Iyanya's appreciation for exquisite craftsmanship and luxury.

The news of Iyanya's acquisition and the subsequent social media posts have created a buzz among fans and watch enthusiasts alike. Some of their comments can be seen below.

@abrantiekwaku2 asked:

a little clarity bro, does the 18k stand for the price of the watch or the K stands for Karats of gold?

@AmSamuelish commented:

Sir, first of all, you're doing great stuff with your brand - very indigenous and classy. I'm a big fun of watches and your brand. I'd want to ask why you mostly used "blue/purple" for the "inner diameter"? Thanks

