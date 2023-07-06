Nigerian singer Iyanya has revealed how Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, got to him

In an interview with Starr FM, Iyanya declared that he was hurtby the revelations about him in the actress' memoir

According to him, Yvonne had made him record a video to endorse the book without giving him a heads-up

Nigerian singer Iyanya, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, has revealed how Yvonne Nelson's memoir hurt him after its release.

According to the Kukere hitmaker, the revelations about him in the book came as a surprise because he had talked with her not long before the book launch.

The Ghanaian actress released a memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as the world celebrated Fathers' Day.

Iyanya was hurt by Yvonne nelson's book

Source: Instagram

The book which is being sold for almost 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, contained many revelations about Yvonne's life.

Aside from her revelations about Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson opened up on her failed relationship with Iyanya. She accused the singer of engaging in a secret affair with actress Tonto Dikeh during their time together.

While the actress, who doubles as a businesswoman, shared details regarding the duration and intensity of the affairs that were being narrated in her book, netizens, including Iyanya, reacted to the revelations in the book.

Yvonne Nelson called Iyanya to endorse her memoir

Weeks after the book's release and the buzz it created, the Nigerian singer is still hurt that he was featured in the book without his knowledge.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Iyanya indicated his hurt stems from the fact that he is cool with the actress but she failed to give him a heads-up.

The singer disclosed that Yvonne asked him for a video to endorse the book but failed to inform him that he had been featured prominently.

"I was hurt. I won't lie to you. She called that she was launching a book and needed a video to endorse the book but I didn't know I was in the book. I did that because we are cool. So it was when the book came out and I knew I was in the book," he said.

Iyanya vows to tell his side of Yvonne Nelson's story

Earlier, singer Iyanya had expressed his readiness to tell his side of the accusations laid on him by Yvonne Nelson.

In a tweet on his page, the singer asked people if they were finally ready to listen to him

Iyanya also added that he would be accused of kissing and telling, but something has to eventually give.

