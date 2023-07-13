EOCO has announced a total of 425 people allegedly running illegal online loan application platforms

EOCO says the owners of these platforms resort to threats and intimidation as part of the operations

EOCO announced in a statement that the people arrested include 422 Ghanaians and 3 foreigners

Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested 422 Ghanaians and 3 foreigners alleged to be running unlicensed online loan application schemes.

Apart from the illegality of the loan application platforms, EOCO disclosed in a statement on July 13, 2023, that the owners and administrators of these platforms use threats and intimidation as part of their standard operation.

"[They] resort to the use of death threats and the non-consensual distribution of private messages, images and videos mainly accessed through authorised permissions granted by unsuspecting victims who patronise these digital platforms," EOCO said in the statement.

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (L) and a creative image of a cybercriminal. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana, Getty Images.

EOCO and police conduct swoop to arrest owners of illegal online loan platforms

EOCO said as part of efforts to disrupt the activities of illegal online loan operators, on Monday, July 10, 2023, its special taskforce with support from police conducted a swoop in 3 different suburbs in the Greater Accra Region.

Apart from the 422 Ghanaians and 3 foreign nationals that were arrested, some 654 mobile phones, 22 laptop computers and about 800 SIM cards were retrieved after the swoop.

In January this year, an online campaign was launched to compel authorities to crack down on reports of cyberbullying experienced by Ghanaians and users of digital online loan apps.

150 unlicensed digital loan application platforms operating in Ghana

EOCO, the state institution tasked with monitoring and investigating economic and organised crimes, there are as many as 150 unlicensed digital loan application platforms operating in the country currently.

The Office said it is committed to enforcing the relevant laws on the operations of the financial markets in Ghana.

EOCO also cautioned the general public to desist from engaging unlicensed financial entities operating online.

EOCO released this statement dated Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to update the public about the action it has taken on the illegal online loan platforms. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana

EOCO secures conviction of 4 criminals over SIM card fraud

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that EOCO has disclosed that some four mobile banking app and SIM card fraudsters who were arrested in early 2023 have been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Linda Abakah and Solomon Ofosu were sentenced on April 6, charged with conspiracy to steal, stealing and money laundering and convicted of the same charges.

EOCO disclosed that before they were arrested by law enforcement agencies, the syndicate was able to illegally withdraw GH¢257,472.22 from 11 customers' mobile money wallets.

EOCO releases list of wanted young criminals

Also, EOCO has released the identities of alleged criminals on its wanted list.

The alleged criminals include Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Derrick Obeng and Nicholas Gyeke, who are accused of stealing and other crimes.

EOCO did not state the offence of Nicholas Gyeke in the post on Facebook but appealed to the public to help find all the alleged criminals.

