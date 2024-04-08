YEN.com.gh has won the Excellence In Digital Entertainment and News Platform at the 2024 Africa Arts And Achievers Awards

YEN.com.gh, Ghana’s authoritative news and entertainment website, has been honoured for its excellence as a digital platform.

YEN.com.gh emerged winner of the prestigious Excellence In Digital News And Entertainment title at the 2024 Africa Arts And Achievers Awards.

YEN.com.gh was honoured for Excellence In Digital News and Entertainment at the 2024 Africa Arts And Achievers Awards.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

YEN will continue to serve readers well

Speaking on the award, YEN's Editor-in-Chief, Samuel Obour, stated that it was in recognition of the hard work of the platform's journalists.

"This recognition comes due to the hard work of our journalists, who work tirelessly to inform, educate and empower Ghanaians with comprehensive and well-researched news reports and other multimedia content," he said.

He thanked YEN's readers for their support and assured them that the website would follow its core principles of truth, accuracy, balance and fairness.

"We are also grateful to our esteemed readers for their support and trust in us, which have made awards like this possible.

Truth, accuracy, balance and fairness have always defined our reporting since we began operating in Ghana nine years ago. And Ghanaians can trust us to continue to steadfastly uphold these principles, including our coverage of the 2024 general elections," he emphasised.

YEN's Social Media Manager, Delali Gbesorgbor, receiving the plaque.

Africa Arts and Achievers Awards

The Africa Arts and Achievers Awards is a prestigious scheme designed to recognise outstanding individuals in business, arts and entertainment

Organised by Steflix Media Network, the scheme has celebrated renowned media personalities such as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Nakeeyat, and Tima Kumkum.

Full list of 2024 winners:

This year's edition had other winners. Below is the full list of honourees:

1. MAUDS BONNET AND ROBES - Business brand of the year

2. ⁠EXCLUSIVE TOWEL BOUTIQUE - Outstanding business brand of the year

3. ⁠CRYSTAL CREAMY BAKES - Cake brand of the year

4. ⁠THE NACK BAR - Cocktail brand of the year

5. ⁠Duvetwura - Entrepreneur of the year

6. ⁠FACELIFTBYBOA - Excellence achievement in beauty

7. ⁠EMMYS BRIDAL AND DECO - Excellence achievement in decor

8. ⁠FYLLFRAMES gh - Excellence achievement in frame making

9. ⁠DIYA - Female personality of the year

10. ⁠OYEREPA - Food content creator of the year

11. ⁠COMPAPS CREATIONS - Handmade product of the year

12. ⁠NICHOLAS KASSIM - Mixologist of the year

13. ⁠MN COUTURE - Fashion designer of the year

14. ⁠STEPHMAN FASHION - Outstanding fashion designer of the year

15. ⁠Bryt made - Fashion brand of the year

16. ⁠DJ Azonto - African artiste of the year

17. ⁠Joint 77 - Music artiste of the year

18. ⁠Dr Marnah - Venereologist doctor of the year

19. Surprise barber - Celebrity hairstylist of the year

20. ⁠Hamz fashion - Celebrity fashion designer of the year

YEN wins NCA Award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has been a regular winner of such awards. In 2019, the website was adjudged the Best Online News Portal at the National Communications Awards.

YEN pipped Starr FM (starrfmonline.com), Citi FM (citinewsroom.com), Ghanaweb (Ghanaweb.com), to win the coveted award.

