Former President John Mahama has paid glowing tribute to late author Ama Ata Aidoo, whose final funeral rites began on July 13, 2023.

Describing her as an auntie, Mahama said Ama Ata Aidoo was an inspiration to the world.

John Mahama (L) and Kinna Likimani, Ama Ata Aidoo's daughter (R) Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama

He noted The Dilemma of a Ghost and Changes as his two favourite works from the late author.

"Her literary works read like a primer. They were on the lips and ingrained in the minds of every school-going boy or girl in secondary school," Mahama said in his tribute.

Mahama also disclosed that Ama Ata Aidoo helped him in his writing efforts.

According to him, she encouraged him to write a second book, after his first, called “My First Coup D'état".

"I had always appreciated her literary prowess, but my own book project made me appreciate Auntie Ama even more," he said.

About Ama Ata Aidoo

Professor Ama Ata Aidoo was one of Africa's most celebrated writers and poets.

She was also a renowned proponent of feminism and women's rights.

She died at the age of 81 years on May 31, 2023, after a short illness.

Ama Ata Aidoo was born into Fanti royal family on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, Ghana's Central Region.

State funeral for Ama Ata Aidoo

The funeral rites for Ama Ata Aidoo began on July 13, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that the government declared it was going to assist with the funeral activities of the late author.

President Akufo-Addo said Ama Ata Aidoo has distinguished herself and is deserving of the respect of all Ghanaians.

Her final funeral rites will continue until July 16, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh