Political activist Kwame A Plus has announced the death of his biological father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng

According to A Plus, his dad passed away on Thursday dawn after they had a lengthy chat the previous night

After sharing a photo of his father, A Plus' followers, including Afia Schwar, have been consoling him

Ghanaian political activist and entertainer Kwame A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng has lost his father.

A Plus' father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a short illness.

According to A Plus, his late father passed away on the way while being transported to the hospital at dawn.

Sharing the photo of his father, A Plus indicated that they had a long conversation, speaking about politics and the passing of his US-based cousin, last night.

After the conversation, The Letter To The West singer had promised to visit his dad on Friday but woke to hear that he had passed on earlier this dawn.

"Yesterday I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said "don't forget to bring some of the brown rice."

This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that...RIP Dan," he said.

Afia Schwar, Others console A Plus over his father's death

A Plus' post got many of his followers sharing their messages of condolences.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

So sorry Kwame❤️

drpoundsofficial said:

Ohhhhhh Kwame kafra bro @kwameaplus my condolences Charley this world errrr

char_osei said:

May God comfort you and the family

ohemaa1_gh said:

Oh sorry Kwame..my condolences to you and the family

adel.goldie said:

So sorry for your loss bra Kwame,May God be your strength RIP daddy

Meanwhile, A Plus recently travelled to the United Kingdom to spend time with his wife, Akosua Vee, and children.

In a video, A Plus posed with his stylish wife for a photoshoot and walked with his kids.

His video garnered reactions from netizens who admired the entertainment pundit's beautiful family moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh