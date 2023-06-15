The funeral rites of one of Ghana's foremost authors Prof Ama Ata Aidoo will be given state support

Nana Akufo-Addo declared recently that Ama Ata Aidoo has distinguished herself and commands the respect of all Ghanaians

The funeral rites of the author of The Dilemma Of A Ghost will start on July 13 and end on July 16, 2023

The final funeral rites and burial of renowned pan-Africanist and author Professor Ama Ata Aidoo will be assisted by the state, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

Nana Akufo-Addo looks sad at a funeral event (L) and shots of Prof Ama Ata Aidoo at different periods. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @TheICIR

Source: UGC

According to the president, the author of the groundbreaking play The Dilemma Of A Ghost remains dear to many Ghanaians even in her death.

“She deserves it [state-assisted burial] and it will give myself and the people of Ghana the opportunity to pay our last respects," the president said.

Family of late Ama Ata Aidoo visits Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

The president made the remarks when the family of Prof Aidoo called on him to officially inform him about the demise of the late academic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Ghanaian literary champion passed away on May 31, 2023, after a short illness at the age of 83.

She is remembered for the frankness of her pan-Africanist discussions and support for feminism.

She is regarded as the first African woman dramatist after her first play, The Dilemma Of A Ghost, in 1965.

Akufo-Addo to attend the laying-in-state of Ama Ata Aidoo

The family announced during the meeting with the president that the funeral rites will start on July 13, 2023, and end on July 16, 2023.

The president promised to attend the laying-in-state of the national icon because the date set is suitable.

“I’m happy that the arrangements you have made for her funeral will allow me to attend the laying in-state,” he said.

The story of Ama Ata Aidoo, Ghana's foremost author

Ama Ata Aidoo was born in Ghana and is recognised as Africa's most influential and talented author, poet and playwright.

She is a highly esteemed author whose literary works have left an indelible mark on African literature.

She is known for her profound insights, captivating storytelling, and exploration of complex social issues.

Sadly, she passed away on May 31, 2023, after a brief illness.

Christina Ama Ata Aidoo was born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, Ghana's Central Region. The prominent author was raised in the Fanti royal household.

Justice Torkonoo takes office after Akufo-Addo swears her in

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has assumed office as Ghana's Chief Justice after her official inauguration at the Jubilee House.

Her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023, by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of the Presidency, was well-attended.

Justice Torkonoo becomes Ghana's third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh