The Ghana Police Services has said claims that it has been using land guards do not have any basis

The Ghana Armed Forces said the allegations that it has contracted land guards are unreasonable

The allegations were made by the chief director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have come out to deny claims it uses land guards to reclaim lands belonging to them.

The police in a statement said the claims were baseless and unfounded.

Ghana Police and Ghana Army have denied allegations against them in separate statements Source: Facebook/@GhanaArmedForces/@GhanaPoliceService

The army also described the allegations as unimaginable in a separate response to the claims.

These statements came after the lands ministry's chief director, Patrick Agbesinyale, told a committee in parliament that the government was using land guards to protect state lands.

Commitment to fighting land guards

The police said it remained committed to fighting land guards and has stepped up protection of communities affected by land guards.

The service further assured that it will uphold the rule of law.

“…the service has in recent times intensified its anti-land guard operations in communities affected by the activities of these land guards and this renewed effort will not stop until perpetrators of such illegal activities are brought to justice.”

Unreasonable claims

The army is of the view that the claims made by the lands ministry chief director were unreasonable.

“It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity.”

If further urged the public to seek clarity on such issues when in doubt.

Denial from lands ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that the lands ministry denied the allegations that dominated news headlines.

The ministry further stressed that it uses only legal processes to reclaim state lands from encroachment.

The ministry in a statement said it was using a private company called Aynok Holding Limited to reclaim government lands.

Past land guard troubles

In December 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that some land guards attacked construction site workers at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The workers at the site fought back and shot at the land guards, wounding one of them.

In April 2021, land guards disrupted a press conference organised by a New Patriotic Party group at Dansoman.

Source: YEN.com.gh