On October 25, 2023, Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare invited the country's musicians, media personalities and other creative stakeholders for a sit-down.

At the event, he addressed several concerns, including safety and security during December, which has become the biggest season on Ghana's entertainment calendar.

The IGP disclosed the police service's intention while addressing issues raised by certain media personalities interested in the safety of demonstrators planning for December.

IGP promises safety for Ghanaians looking to celebrate or demonstrate

At the event attended by the likes of Olele Salvador, who played a significant role in the recently staged Occupy Julorbi House protest in Accra, the IGP said the police service had an objective to be at its best not for revellers alone but for demonstrators.

He acknowledged that the police will inform its approach with lessons learned from the past to create a safe and sound environment, especially ahead of this December.

"This December will be so joyous and we tell everybody living anywhere in the world to come; Ghana is ready for you," the IGP established.

IGP weighs in on planned December protests

According to the IGP, the position of the public is that the police are against demonstrators.

What do we stand to lose? It rather strengthens our democracy and makes the rest of the world see us in a good light.

He took time to walk invited members at the event through the necessary legal procedures in planning a demonstration and seeking redress should the police decline a demonstration request.

The IGP concluded by saying the police will always be ready to do everything that will continue to make Ghana be seen as a trailblazer in development and civilisation.

IGP praised by netizens for his approach in dealing with the alleged plot to oust him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was a plot hatched by some top-rank officials to remove the IGP.

The boss of the police service who appeared in front of the committee publicly probing the issue said he has forgiven the officials and prefers to recuse himself from any punitive actions against them, earning him significant praise from Ghanaians online.

