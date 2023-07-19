A 10-day-old baby has tragically died at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital

The KNUST hospital has been accused of negligence in the death, which occurred in April 2023

Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims said all signs point to the negligence of the KNUST Hospital

A couple is suspecting negligence after their 10-day-old baby boy died at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi.

The baby had been taken for a circumcision procedure but was said to have suffered cardiac arrest in the course of the procedure.

The KNUST hospital (L) and the bereaved couple (R) Source: Youtube/@JoyNews

Source: Youtube

Joy News reported on the devastation this incident in April caused the parents of the baby.

The parents, Mohammed Jamal and Halimatu Adams, recounted that there was some commotion at the hospital during the procedure, which led them to fear the worst.

“I became restless a few minutes later. A woman who spoke to me in Hausa tried to calm me down but it was impossible," the mother said.

The baby was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment and after some waiting, a doctor revealed to them that their child had died.

Negligence suspected by group

The Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims said there were signs of negligence in the process.

The group's Executive Secretary, Kwame Brobbey Appiah, said it could collate hard evidence in this regard to help with a possible lawsuit.

“From all indications, the hospital was negligent in the conduct of the circumcision,” he said.

The KNUST Hospital has declined to speak on the record regarding the incident.

A spokesperson, however, said the matter has been referred to the legal department for settlement.

Accusations of negligence at Ghana hospitals

YEN.com.gh has reported on other notable incidents of possible negligence at Ghana hospitals.

The 37 Military Hospital was sued for GH¢2 million in 2019 by a family after the death of a family member.

In a different instance, a woman also complained that the death of her cousin at the same hospital was caused by a lack of medical oxygen.

In a case at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, a three-year-girl died after a doctor allegedly carried out a wrong procedure on her.

