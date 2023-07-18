Aba Sam, the sister of the accused woman in Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region, revealed that her sister has been mentally unstable since birth

The allegations of witchcraft came as a surprise to Aba, who also disclosed that her sister had gone missing for days before being informed about the accusations on television

Authorities are investigating the situation, sparking conversations about the treatment of individuals with mental health challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Aba Sam, the sister of the 39-year-old woman who faced accusations of witchcraft in Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region, has bravely come forward to reveal the truth about her sibling's condition.

According to Aba, in an interview with UTV, the allegations were nothing short of a shock to her as her sister has been grappling with mental instability since birth.

Adding to the distress, the woman had mysteriously gone missing for several days, only for the family to learn that she had been featured on UTV and accused of practising witchcraft.

Sister of alleged witch finally speaks Photo credit: UTV

Source: UGC

Speaking with deep concern, Aba disclosed:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"She is my younger sister. Since she was born, she has been struggling to speak because of her mental instability. I was shocked when I was told that she was on TV and was being accused of being a witch."

This revelation has ignited discussions on the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with mental health challenges as well as promoting the well-being of the woman involved.

Stephen Asamoah indicated:

This is what I thought when I watched the video, Azaaaa Adifo). Police should arrest them.

Tricia Tetteh stated:

We want miracle. But today pastors dey show us magic topping it up with shege aeei boi3

Maku Matey mentioned:

The kind of people who believed the first story, smh. People are so vulnerable and empty yet think they know everything...

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman who was at Gambaga witch camp for 15 years invited to speak in Norway

In other news, Suuk Laari, a Ghanaian woman who endured prejudice and discrimination for a significant portion of her life, has at last experienced a breath of fresh air.

The Ghanaian woman received the chance to leave the country for the first time because of Larry Ibrahim Fataka Imf, a Ph.D. Research Fellow at UiT, The Arctic University of Norway.

Gov't to renovate witches' camp instead of closing them down

As YEN.com.gh reported two years ago, the minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, stated that completely closing down witches' camps is going to be a difficult task to achieve.

According to her, this is because the various witch camps provide a safe haven for women who have been accused of witchcraft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh