Political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo has urged the court hearing the Gyakye Quayson criminal matter to take cognisance of the fact that the man is also an MP

Prof Gyampo says that the court would be flouting the principle of checks and balance of power if its approach to the case involving the NDC MP is seen as attacking the Legislature

He has urged the court to hear the Gyakye Quayson matter in a manner that assures the rule of law

His comments, contained in a write posted on Facebook, follow an ongoing tussle between the MP's lawyers and the state over the decision of the court to hear the case on a daily basis

Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has criticised the judiciary for a recent decision of the Accra High Court to hear James Gyakye Quayson's criminal case every day.

The University of Ghana political scientist has noted in a write-up that because Quayson is the Member of Parliament for Assin North, he is mandated by the constitution to be in Parliament at all times to represent his people.

"Any court judgement that is not tailored to respect this elementary principle of democratic representation, would bring an unnecessary confrontation between the Legislature and the Judiciary," he warned.

His write-up posted on Facebook in full comes amid a tussle between the MP's lawyers and the state to stop the daily hearing of the criminal case against the MP.

MP charged with perjury, forgery and deceiving a public officer

The MP is charged with perjury, forgery and deceiving a public officer for holding dual citizenship at the time he filed to contest the Assin North constituency in 2020.

The civil part of the matter has already been decided by the Supreme Court which ruled unanimously that the opposition NDC politician's election as MP in 2020 was null and void.

The MP's seat was declared vacant and by-election was held. However, Quayson won the seat again during the by-election held on June 27, 2023.

Many legal experts see the criminal prosecution of the MP as politically motivated and bound to fail unless the Judiciary is compromised.

The court's posture may breed political confrontation

Prof Gyampo said in his write-up that a confrontation may ensue between the Legislature and the Judiciary if the MP is prevented from carrying out his legislative duties.

Already, Minority MPs have resolved to boycott Parliament anytime Quayson is scheduled for court.

"The Executive arm of Government, particularly in a regime of a Hung Parliament, cannot be superior to the Legislature. The Judicial arm of Government is also not superior to the Legislature and the Legislature is itself also not superior to the two other arms of government," he stated.

Prof Gyampo admonished that Gyakye Quayson's matter should be resolved in a manner that assures the rule of law and ensures that no organ of government torpedoes the will of the people.

Attorney General seeks to get deposed Assin North MP jailed for 10 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh NDC's James Gyakye Quayson could be jailed for 10 years if the high court upholds a charge of perjury and other criminal officers brought against him.

The Assin North MP has been accused by the Attorney-General of lying to the court under oath about his dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that the MP's election as Assin North MP is null and void because he flouted provisions for a person seeking to hold public office at the time he filed to contest the parliamentary seat.

