Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been given hero's welcome after her historic election as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations

Her election took place at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa

Botchwey acknowledged the daunting task ahead and expressed her readiness to start addressing them

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been treated to a hero's welcome after her election as the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Botchwey's election on October 26 made her the first African woman to hold the prestigious post.

President Akufo-Addo led the welcoming party at Kotoka International Airport, joined by dignitaries from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, traditional leaders, and prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Botchwey triumphed over notable contenders, including Senator Joshua Setipa of Lesotho and Dr. Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia.

Her election occurred at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa. She replaced Patricia Scotland.

She is eligible to serve a maximum of two four-year terms. As Secretary General of the Commonwealth, she will preside over 56 independent and equal sovereign states with a combined population of 2.7 billion.

Her core mandate as head of the Commonwealth Secretariat is to support member countries to build democratic and inclusive governments.

Botchwey, who recently became a lawyer, would also help strengthen governance and promote justice and human rights among member states.

However, with about 33 Commonwealth member states threatened by climate change and fast-rising sea levels, tackling those issues would be the most daunting task during her tenure.

Following the announcement of her appointment, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in an X post, stated that she was honoured and humbled by other member states' trust in her abilities.

Ayorkor Botchwey laments corruption

YEN.com.gh reported that the foreign affairs minister lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister has decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of attempts to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

