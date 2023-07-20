Ghanaian comic video maker Code Micky has introduced a political theory called the "Triangle of Ghana Politics"

Ghanaian comic video creator, Code Micky, has unveiled an intriguing political theory named the "Triangle of Ghana Politics" aimed at shedding light on the suffering of Ghanaians at the hands of politicians.

In a recent YouTube video on his channel "Code Micky TV," the comedian stood before a whiteboard, portraying a triangle with two vertices placed on the same level and the third one below.

According to Code Micky's theory, the upper vertices of the triangle symbolize the two dominant political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Code Micky explains why Ghanaians are suffering Photo credit: @codemickytv

Source: Youtube

Meanwhile, the lower vertex represents the electorate, the Ghanaian citizens. In his explanation, Code Micky pointed out that politicians' sole interaction with the electorate occurs during elections when they seek their votes.

However, after securing victory, their focus shifts entirely towards strategizing against the opposing party, neglecting the concerns and needs of the citizens who entrusted them with power.

"The only relationship the two on top have with the electorate is their vote. That is the only time they make any connection with them. After that, all the focus shifts to the other party which is on the same level and how they can beat them in the next election", he said.

The viral video has sparked discussions across social media platforms, prompting citizens to reflect on the dynamics between politicians and the electorate.

@johnntedado1325 said:

Cognitive analysis....Wooow God bless you Mic

@twenenyamekye7935 mentioned:

Addressing issues like this is very important

@ghanalottoforecaster1454 indicated:

This is the analysis the media are not doing. Keep bringing out such content because there are so much noise on the media airspace.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh