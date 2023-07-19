One major infrastructure concern in Ghana is the poor roads and the poor quality of the existing ones all over the country

A road in the New Bortianor community in the Greater Accra Region has been washed away, leaving a gully behind

The residents are, therefore, unable to access their homes easily and have to device means to get in and out of the house

A road constructed in New Bortianor has been washed away by rain, leaving behind a gully that makes it cumbersome for residents to access their homes.

In one particular home, the occupants have placed two wooden ladders at opposite ends of the gully so they can enter and exit the house,

In a video shared by @gyaigyimii on Twitter, the ladder close to the house is longer because the rift is deeper there, while the one further from the house is shorter.

A collage of a resident showing how they use the ladder to and from the house Photo credit: @gyaigyimii Source: Twitter

This means without the ladder, the residents in that house located in New Bortianor cannot go in the house or leave it. The formally existing road has become a gully, preventing people from entering their homes.

It is uncertain how long the residents have been living with this condition. New Bortianor is located in the Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the video

Several people on Twitter have commented on the video. Most people wondered why the residents waited for the situation to deteriorate to such a point.

Read some of the comments below:

@Pro_designer_ said:

Ei but can't the residents do something about it? Something like this sometimes doesn't need the government to intervene it's just a matter of you getting the necessary solutions to it, government won't do anything about this sadly

@Tony_raul900 indicated:

So the landlord didn’t anticipate this when he knew he was buying a land at a water logged area. Moreover, have we lost our individual responsibilities because of government?

@alaafeilana1 said:

Ghanaians will force and settle at places that are not habitable and will alter be crying for government intervention.

@Jameshuston110 wrote:

I wanted to say they have voices they r not angry enough, but then i realized the go and queue n vote every election time. So they r ok with what they r facing. There r some people u can never pity.

@violenceinmydna indicated:

I believe and I hope it didn’t take just a day to result in this gully erosion.What were the residents doing to curb it when the road started to erode.If the government is not concern about you, you gotta be up for yourself in all standard to at least find your way out of a mess

@mac_ntim wrote:

Oh charle my area this ooo, no jokes. Personally tried to rehab some roads in the area, but the velocity of water rushing downstream is out of charts!!

Several construction workers injured after church at Old Bortianor collaped

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that at least seven people who were working on a church building got injured after it collapsed.

The workers were finishing an extension project when the disaster struck.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that even though some workers tried to escape, they could not as piles of concrete came crashing down.

