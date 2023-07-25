An Adisadel College student has been suspended after an incident of suspected bullying at a dormitory

The Ghana Education Service has condemned the incident and urged the relevant authorities to ensure a probe

The incident of suspected bullying went viral on social media and led to widespread condemnation from Ghanaians

A student of Adisadel College has been suspended after a video showing an incident of bullying in a dormitory went viral.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) condemned the case at the Cape Coast school and confirmed the suspension in a statement.

The Ghana Education Service condemned the violent incident at Adisadel College. Source: Facebook/@GhanaEducationService

The incident that the service condemned involved a student grappling with a student and hitting his head against a bed, causing an injury.

The service in the statement signed by its public relations head, Cassandra Twum, said it was concerned and described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence," adding:

"We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation."

The service also said it had directed the Regional Director of Education to collaborate with Adisadel College and relevant law enforcement agencies to probe the matter.

It further assured that it was taking the incident very seriously.

Adisadel's reputation

YEN.com.gh has in the past noted Adisadel College as being perceived to be one of Ghana's more notorious schools.

Though it is ranked as one of Ghana's 10 best boy schools, it is also believed to be the number one school that produces "bad boys."

Adisdel was ranked alongside schools like Pope John's Senior High School and St. Augustine's College.

GES cracks the whip

The GES interdicted the head teacher of West Africa Senior High School last week because the head teacher, Dr Shine Ofori, was collecting money from students without authorisation.

These students were expecting to be benefiting from the Free SHS policy and not be required to make payments.

YEN.com.gh reported that she had been directed to hand over the school's administration to the Regional Education Directorate while a disciplinary committee determined her case.

