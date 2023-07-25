Management of Cape Coast-based Adisadel College intends to dismiss the senior who assaulted a junior in a viral video

The school also announced plans to punish the junior student who was attacked in the short but disturbing video

The actions, the school said in a statement, are subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the GES

The management of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast has listed interim actions that it plans to take against students involved in a viral video of a senior assaulting a junior.

The actions, which will include the outright dismissal of the senior who had a junior in a chokehold for several minutes, will be subject to approval by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

"The victim will also be suspended and will write his exams with parental escort," the school tweeted on its official page.

According to the school, the student who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.

The housemaster of Quaque House where the incident happened and his deputy have already been suspended.

Viral video causes stir on social media

The video recorded at the prominent boys' school captures an unidentified student gripping another student in a chokehold.

The student in the chokehold attempts to free himself but the attacker sustains his grip for a few more seconds before hitting the victim's face on a hard object.

The video captures an immediate selling on the face of the victim before other students broke up the scuffle.

The Ghana Education Service has directed its regional director of education to liaise with authorities of the Cape Coast-based school and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate for appropriate action.

Student who assaulted junior suspended

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the student who assaulted the junior in what is believed to be a case of bullying has been suspended.

The Ghana Education Service has condemned the incident and urged the relevant authorities to ensure a probe.

The incident of suspected bullying went viral on social media and led to widespread condemnation from Ghanaians.

Ghanaians angry over viral video of violent assault on junior

Also, several people have reacted to a viral video of the assault incident involving the two Adisadel College students.

The disturbing footage shows a final years student violently attacking a junior in one of the school's Quaque House dormitories.

Online users, particularly Twitter users, have reacted angrily to the video doing the rounds on social media.

