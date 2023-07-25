Africa Education Watch, an NGO, has described the suspected bullying at Adisadel college as a purely criminal matter

The NGO has called for special protocols within schools to deal with extreme incidents of student misconduct

The incident of suspected bullying went viral on social media and led to widespread condemnation from Ghanaians

NGO Africa Education Watch has called the Adisadel College incident of bullying that left a student with a head wound a purely criminal matter.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the NGO's programme officer, Kwasi Nimo Jnr, said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

Some students are facing sanctions for an incident of violence at Adisadel College. Source: Facebook/@AdisadelCollege

Source: Facebook

The incident, which saw a student manhandling a fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame, has sparked widespread condemnation from Ghanaians.

Nimo stressed that his was a more serious matter than a question of poor discipline on Ghanaian schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"There is the need to differentiate between what constitutes bad conduct and criminal conduct. Someone was hurt. Someone was battered. Someone was assaulted. So we are going beyond poor behaviour.”

Nimo noted that these protocols will help with a streamlined response to such cases from both students and school management.

These new protocols could require police involvement, he suggested further.

"Since we are looking at something that has gone beyond just bullying, we are talking about battery and assault, [so it can be] reported to the police or referred to the police.”

Adisadel student suspended

The perpetrator of the violent conduct has been suspended from the school.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) condemned said it was concerned and described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence."

The GES also said it had directed the Regional Director of Education to collaborate with Adisadel College and relevant law enforcement agencies to probe the matter.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College where the incident happened, and his deputy have also been suspended.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also a possibility, pending approval by the GES.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh