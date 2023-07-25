Two residents of Mpasatia, Cecilia Abena Dapaah's hometown in the Ashanti Region, want her jailed for having all that cash and not helping any youth in the town

A resident of Mpasatia in the Ashanti Region, the hometown of embattled former minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah wants her jailed over the stolen cash saga.

The resident said during a vox pop that if not for the stolen cash incident, he didn't know the minister came from the remote town because her wealth and political appointment or influence never benefited the youth.

"I have lived in this town for over 25 years. This is where I attended school. If not for this issue, I wouldn't know she is from this town. "I am wondering why she had all this money lying at her home and never helped anybody. She deserves what's happening to her. I think the house helps who stole the cash did well," the Mpasatia resident told Citi News.

The resident of Mpasatia who called for the minister to be jailed (L) and Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Source: Facebook/@mswrghana

Source: UGC

In Ghana, many expect the wealthy and influential politicians to return to their hometowns and improve the lives of residents.

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash saga

News about the huge amount of cash that was stolen from Cecilia Dapaah's residence has sparked a public furore.

Cash amounts of $1 million, € 300,000, and thousands of Ghana cedis, as well as personal items worth over $95,000, were stolen from the minister's room by two domestic workers.

The theft happened between July and October last year but was detected in June 2023, according to a charge sheet on the case being tried at a circuit court.

Cecilia Dapaah's charge sheet shows she lost a huge amount of money to her house help. Source: Facebook/@nksa2

Source: Facebook

The details of the theft have sparked public furore. Source: Facebook/@nksa2

Source: Facebook

The facts of the matter as presented in court have prompted some Ghanaians to say it took long for the minister to detect the theft because the money stashed at her home could be very huge.

The minister has resigned from her position as sanitation and water resources minister, but on social media, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has been receiving flak for heading a corrupt administration.

She did not help us as sanitation minister

Another resident said in Twi that the minister has been selfish because she failed to give employment to the youth when she was the sanitation minister.

"She didn't even employ any of the youth of Mpasatia to be the driver of even a single waste management vehicle when she was sanitation minister. We don't know her. Tell her we don't know her," another youth told Citi News.

Former minister released on bail after detention

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has been granted bail after being detained by the Special Prosecutor.

Dapaah was released by the Special Prosecutor after being questioned and her homes in Accra searched.

The former minister is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption after losing large amounts of money from her home.

FixTheCountry covener Barker-Vormawor offers to be lawyer for house help

Also, FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has offered to be the legal representative of one of the house helps accused of stealing millions from a former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The outspoken social change activist posted on Facebook on Monday that he is willing to offer the legal service free of charge.

Barker-Vormawor wants to represent Patience Botwe, 18, who together with Sarah Agyei, 30, are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

