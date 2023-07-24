FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has offered to be the legal representative of one of the house helps accused of stealing millions from a former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah

The outspoken social change activist posted on Facebook on Monday that he is willing to offer the legal service free of charge

Barker-Vormawor wants to represent Patience Botwe, 18, who together with Sarah Agyei, 30, are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Outspoken social change activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has disclosed that he is willing to offer free legal services to one of the two house helps at the centre of the Cecilia Dapaah saga.

Barker-Vormawor, who is affiliated with the pressure group FixTheCountry posted on Facebook on Monday, July 24, 2023, that a teenage girl accused of stealing from the home of Cecilia Abena Dapaah is his focus.

"I am willing to provide pro bono representation to the then 17-year-old house help of the Thief. If you are family get in touch. And please tell her the good people of Ghana Thank her for her service," he posted on Facebook.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah (L) and Oliver Barker-Vormawor. Source: Facebook/@barkervogues, @mswrgh

Source: Facebook

House helps accused of theft

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022 from the home of the former minister of sanitation who resigned in the heat of public criticism.

A lot of Ghanaians and celebrities on social media are asking why the minister is keeping so much cash at her home instead of at the bank. They say she acquired the huge amounts because they were stolen from the state.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor posted this on social media on Monday. Source: Facebook/@barkervogues

Source: Facebook

Cecilia Dapaah arrested by Special Prosecutor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the former sanitation minister has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the millions stolen from her home.

Cecilia Dapaah is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items stolen from her home, the OSP said in a statement.

There was a fierce public backlash after news broke on Friday, July 21, 2023, that the former minister's house helps have stolen huge sums of money hidden at her home.

How Cecilia Dapaah lost millions from her home

Cecilia Dapaah lost millions in cash from her home after allegedly being robbed by two of her house helps.

The house helps allegedly used the monies stolen on properties like buildings and cars before being caught.

The minister has been criticised by Ghanaians, including former president John Mahama, for having such amounts of money in her home.

Akufo-Addo's response to Cecilia Dapaah's resignation stokes debate

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticised by a section of the Ghanaian public for the contents of his letter responding to Cecilia Dapaah's resignation as sanitation minister.

Acting Executive Director for the Ghana Integrity Initiative Mary Awelana Addah has said Akufo-Addo's response lends credence that the "clearing agent" tag slapped on him by the opposition NDC.

Many others too feel portions of the response suggest that the president considers the minister clean even before a probe clears her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh