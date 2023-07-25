Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has been granted bail after being detained by the Special Prosecutor

Dapaah was released by the Special Prosecutor after being questioned and her homes in Accra being searched

The former minister is being investigated for alleged corruption after losing large amounts of money from her home

The Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has been granted bail after being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

Dapaah was released from her detention late on Monday evening, according to reports.

Cecilia Dapaah (L) and Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor (R) Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfInformation/@OfficeOfTheSpecialProsecutor

Source: Facebook

Before being granted bail, she spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Officials from the Special Prosecutor's Office also searched her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe.

Money stolen from home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dapaah's house helps stole cash from her home at Abelemkpe.

The news dominated news cycles after reporting from the court revealed the massive amounts of money the former minister lost.

The monies listed as having been stolen from her home are $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

According to reports, the minister detected the theft in June when the current house help was caught after entering the minister’s room with a duplicate key.

Cecilia Dapaah resigns over scandal

Dapaah resigned a day after the story broke about the money she had lost from her home.

Dapaah explained in her resignation that she didn't want to be a distraction to the Akufo-Addo administration.

She also said reports about the money stolen from her were inaccurate, but she has not provided evidence to support her claims.

Prosecution of the alleged thieves

In all, five persons are standing trial at a circuit court in Accra following the theft of the monies from the minister.

The two main suspects are her current and former house help, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, respectively.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65 years, and Malik Dauda, aged 23, were also arraigned in connection with the thefts.

