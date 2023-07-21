Sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's house helps have stolen millions of cash from her home at Abelemkpe

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, stole $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis as well as clothes, and jewellery

The two accused house helps and three accomplices have been dragged to an Accra circuit court and are facing trial

A circuit court in Accra is hearing a case about the alleged theft of huge sums of money from the home of sanitation and water resources minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah by her house helps.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, have been accused of stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Source: Facebook/@mswrgh.

Source: Facebook

According to reports on the proceedings in court, the huge sums of money were stolen from the home of the minister and her husband Daniel Osei Kuffuor at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused house helps have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Cecilia Dapaah's house helps also stole clothes and other valuables

Lawyers for the minister and her husband told the court that between July and October last year Patience and Sarah also stole the minister's valuable personal effects such as assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes and pieces of jewellery valued at $95,000.

Patience was also accused of specifically stealing six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000 belonging to the minister’s husband.

Presiding judge Susana Ekuful was told that the minister and her husband detected the thefts in June 2023 and reported the case to the police.

Before the police were involved in the matter, Patience is said to have opened and entered the minister and her husband's room with a duplicate key.

Patience and Sarah had accomplices in the stealing case

The two accused house helps were dragged to court along with three other people who are said to have received money from them dishonestly.

The three are Benjamin, a plumber, Kweku Botwe, a trader and Malik Dauda, unemployed.

Benjamin has been charged for dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku, for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000 and Malik for dishonesty receiving GH¢1 million.

All five accused persons were brought before the court on Thursday, July 20, 2023, but their pleas are yet to be taken.

One of the house helps, Sarah, has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties.

The court will hear the matter again on August 2, 2023.

Reactions trail arrest of bank staff who reportedly stole GH¢1.2M from client's bank accounts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the move by a young bank staff to outwit the system and siphon clients' money backfired.

The 25-year-old has been arrested with other accomplices sighted for allegedly stealing GH¢1.2 million.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to have a say over the actions of the young man.

Evangelist and Prophetess jailed for stealing GH¢265K

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a court jailed two people, an Evangelist and Prophetess, for stealing funds from a sick man's bank account.

Samuel Kwesi Tsogbe and the self-proclaimed Prophet, Esther Christ, stole from the 72-year-old retired lecturer while staying at his home to offer prayers for his prolonged sickness.

Samuel got six years imprisonment while Esther was jailed five years after the duo pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against them.

Thief returns iPhone 11 Pro Max after listening to preaching

In other news, a young Ghanaian evangelist recently announced that a pickpocket in Accra returned a phone he stole from someone after a miraculous change of heart.

In a video on TikTok, the preacher revealed that the thief heard him preaching and decided he wants to quit stealing.

The real owner of the phone has been urged to reach out for identification and collection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh