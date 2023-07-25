Auditor-General has disclosed that a special account set up last year to receive unearned salaries and allowances through disallowances has yielded over GH¢11.52 million

The monies are part of unearned salaries and other recoveries reported to Ghana's Parliament

The special account tracks the progress of recoveries made in real-time through expenditure disallowances

The Auditor-General has recovered over GH¢11.52 million in disallowed unearned salaries and allowances.

The funds were received into a special account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) known as the ‘Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account' set up in June last year to recover the unearned salaries.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, GH¢10 million from the GH¢11.52 million received so far has already been transferred into the Consolidated Fund.

The funds are part of unearned salaries and other recoveries reported to Parliament through different Auditors-General reports.

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu (R). Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@opklive

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has explained that the specialised account at the BoG was established purposely to safeguard the public purse.

The account tracks in real time the progress of recoveries made through expenditure disallowances.

Until last year, the Auditor-General's recommendations for recoveries of unearned salaries had always been directed into an account held by the Controller and Accountant-General.

Auditor-General records GH¢1.08 billion in financial irregularities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Auditor-General's report for 2021 recorded huge financial irregularities at public institutions.

The report submitted to Parliament shows a total of GH¢1.08 billion comprising tax, cash and other irregularities at ministries, departments and agencies.

Tax irregularities were the highest, making 91.5% of all irregularities recorded by state auditors for the 2021 financial year.

Auditor General’s report shows government spent GH¢142m on National Cathedral project in 2021

Also, the 2021 Auditor General’s report revealed that the government spent an amount of GH¢142 million on the National Cathedral project.

Despite the huge allocation of resources, work on the project has stalled, with only foundation works completed so far.

The government hopes to complete the project in March 2024.

Auditor-General’s report details how information ministry paid GH¢151K to staff

In a related story, the Auditor-General has detailed how senior management and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information paid themselves GH₵151,500 as a Covid-19 risk allowance.

The amount which was paid to the said persons for coming to work during the lockdown period was done without approval from the Chief of Staff.

This and other financial infractions were contained in the audit report of Covid-19 transactions for the period March 2020 to June 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh