Media personality Serwaa Amihere was lost for words when Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu praised her in a video

In the caption, Chef Faila noted that Miss Amiehre was not only beautiful but intelligent and classy

Many people in the comment section agreed with Chef Faila as they talked about how beautiful Serwaa was

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere's beauty left talented chef Abdul-Razak Failatu in awe, and she showered her with praise in a video.

Serwaa Amihere's beauty leaves Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu in awe. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @executive_chef_faila

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila admires Serwaa Amihere's beauty

In the video, she shared on her Instagram page about her meeting Miss Amihere, and one thing about the broadcaster that stood out for her was her captivating beauty.

In the video, she told the broadcaster how beautiful she was. Serwaa responded by thanking her, and she beamed with a smile.

In the same video, the failed GWR cook-a-thon attempter tells the fashionable TV presenter that she is the most beautiful celebrity in the country. Her statement makes Serwaa shout "Ei" as she laughs.

Chef Faila continued to heap compliments on Serwaa, saying that she was very classy, very beautiful, and very demure.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the GWR star noted that Serwaa's beauty had no competition.

"Let’s give half of Ghana’s gold to Serwaa and share the rest for fellow Ghanaians. Her beauty has no competition, just admire and smile to nature and the universe."

In the second half of the Instagram caption, Chef Faila not only talked about Serwaa's beauty but also highlighted her intelligence.

"Serwaa’s beauty is a pictorial masterpiece to be envied. Coupled with intelligence, confidence and alluring charisma. Serwaa is Ghana’s most beautiful.🤩 #cookathonbyfaila"

Reactions as Chef Faila admires Serwaa's beauty

Many people in the comment section talked about Serwaa Amihere's beauty. Others also agreed with Chef Faila's statement in the video and the Instagram caption.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

midwifeazure said:

"She is really beautiful."

a.euniceosei said:

"😍😍😍 oh yeah, very beautiful and nice in person."

feliciaenyolartey said:

"You are right 😍."

awal_sahad said:

"I really admire her 😍."

reginakyeikusi said:

"Please are you going to tackle the cookathon once more?"

aseye_xo.xo said:

"Very mindful🔥."

cecil4christ said:

"Beautiful people ❤️."

Serwaa Amihere wears a mini dress

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere rocked a mini dress that flaunted her fine legs, which were fair and without scars or blemishes.

The video took over the internet as Miss Amihere turned her back and walked away from the camera. It was captured during the commercial for Flora tissues.

Many people were speechless after seeing the TV presenter's beautiful legs in the viral video.

