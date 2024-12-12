The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has issued a stern warning to the outgoing government concerning contracts

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has warned that the incoming Mahama administration will not honour contracts signed between the December 7 election and the January 7 presidential inauguration.

He said the contracts signed between that period and backdated would also be quashed without exception.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Sam George alleged he had noticed attempts to finalise certain contracts on the Ghana.gov platform.

He warned all those attempts should cease immediately.

According to him, such acts undermine the integrity of governance and accountability during the transition period.

He said the incoming Mahama administration is closely monitoring the actions of the outgoing government in relation to contract signing.

He advised businesses and individuals entering into contracts with the outgoing government to be forewarned and cease all government contracts.

He also urged the outgoing Akufo-Addo government to act in good faith and not enter into illegitimate contracts.

NDC transition team raises concerns about irregularities

Earlier, President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s transition team had also raised concern over alleged irregular activities within certain state agencies during the ongoing transition process.

According to the transition team, they had discovered that the outgoing government was planning to disburse GHC240 million to a company for work it did for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

It also alleged that the outgoing government was clandestinely recruiting Akufo-Addo’s loyalists into the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Bank of Ghana.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the spokesperson for the transition team, said the outgoing government would be held accountable if any transactions were made without adhering to due processes.

He disclosed that the GRA had issued over 700 backdated appointment letters after the 2024 elections.

He said an agreement had been reached to form a joint transitional committee to examine the issues and develop proposals that are acceptable to both sides.

He said this in an interview on JoyFM.

Mahama says restoring the economy challenging

YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama has told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy will be challenging.

He noted that addressing the current economic situation would be difficult, considering the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital markets.

