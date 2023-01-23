The Auditor-General has detailed how senior management and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information paid themselves GH₵151,500 as a Covid-19 risk allowance

The amount which was paid to the said persons for coming to work during the lockdown period was done without approval from the Chief of Staff

This and other financial infractions were contained in the audit report of Covid-19 transactions for the period March 2020 to June 2022

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Akufo-Addo-led government offered incentive packages to healthcare workers as a means to entice them to continue to offer their services.

But years down the line, revelations by the Auditor General have detailed how those risk allowances which were applicable to frontline health workers, were extended to some civil and public servants.

This was revealed in the audit of Covid-19 transactions for the period March 2020 to June 2022.

Portions of the report said the Management of the Information Ministry and its support staff who are not health workers paid themselves an amount of GH¢151,500 as risk allowance for going to work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation by the Auditor General urged the ministry to refund the money and pay same to the Auditor General’s Recovery Fund.

That development has generated huge brouhaha on social media, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

@brytkeli2

Any serious country, those people should have been invited for questioning but ..

@2legit2Quit_Now

One main reason ghana is suffering! This covid funds were meant to rescue the economy but black man says I will spend it with my family and friends !

@kofijnr11

And nothing,I mean nothing will happen to these people. If u day waste your time on politicians in Ghana ,u are doing yourself a great harm

@iLAKE10

Republic of Mon ts3 di

@izake_tetteh

Yet gov can't pay bond holders? One day the country get what it wants

