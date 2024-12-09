A mob attacked the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) head office at Kanda in Accra

Some of the attackers are believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress

One staff complained that such attacks anytime there is a change in power after a general election are common

An angry mob besieged the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) head office at Kanda in Accra after the election.

Joy News reported that some of the attackers are alleged to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Footage from the office showed some ransacked items, including a portrait of President Akufo-Addo.

A staff member at the NADMO office told Joy News the attackers demanded they vacate the office premises.

"The place has been besieged by thugs, and I don’t know where they are coming from. They are harassing everybody."

Another staff member who spoke to Joy News said any time there is a change in power, officers of NADMO are attacked for no reason.

This is the latest of such incidents recorded after the NDC's election victory.

On December 9, two people were reported dead at Akomadan in the Offinso North constituency of the Ashanti Region after an alleged looting attempt at a cocoa station.

Police have said they are putting measures in place to ensure post-election security.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, a security analyst, Dr Kwesi Biney, noted Ghana's inability to have elections without some form of violence.

"Ghana's current security environment is a mixed bag when it comes to elections. On one hand, the country has a reputation for holding peaceful elections, with eight successful presidential and parliamentary elections since 1992. On the other hand, there are concerns about electoral violence, particularly from vigilante groups affiliated with political parties."

Ghana's election marred by violence

YEN.com.gh reported that police have made multiple arrests after several violent incidents.

For example, the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission office was attacked and set on fire on December 8.

Police also arrested four persons over a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

Police said they are reviewing video footage from the disturbances to make further arrests.

