Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has been accused of defamation after saying there is money laundering in the real estate sector

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association has given the MP seven days to retract his comments and apologise

The association has insisted that the real estate sector is working to combat money laundering

Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has accused the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, of defamation after his remarks about money laundering in the real estate sector.

In a statement, GREDA gave George 7 days from July 26, 2023, to retract the comments he made and apologise.

YEN.com.gh reported that George's remarks about money laundering in the real estate sector were made on Joy News over the weekend.

GREDA said it would consider legal action if the MP did not apologise for his comments.

"We, however, wish to serve him notice and notice is hereby served that we reserve our right to seek legal redress should he not retract his unfortunate comments and apologise accordingly."

The association maintains that the MP's comments were irresponsible and an insult to honest realtors.

It further said the association was working with relevant authorities to sanitse the sector.

"Members of our Association are hardworking Ghanaians who every day have to battle with the economic conditions in the country as every other business sector is doing," GREDA added.

George's comments came during a discussion on large amounts of money stolen from the home of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.

George's money laundering concerns

George in Ghana suggested that the high cost of real estate was proof of the money laundering in the sector.

He said people with dirty money could use the high prices of real estate to launder their money.

"The cost of real estate in Ghana is not justifiable by any stretch. You keep seeing these new high-rise buildings going up, and they are selling them for half a million, a million dollars and they keep buying among themselves."

Ghana cited for money laundering

Ghana has in the past been cited for money laundering concerns.

In 2018, for example, Ghana was one of 12 new countries added to an EU money laundering blacklist.

Other African nations on the list were Botswana, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe.

