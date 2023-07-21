An Accra High court has removed First Atlantic Bank from the lawsuit involving a mistress who was involved in a relationship with a top official of the bank.

The decision followed a motion filed by lawyers of First Atlantic Bank.

Deborah Adablah was slapped with a cost of GH¢6,000

Source: Instagram

The High Court has also awarded a cost of GH¢6,000 against Deborah Seyram Adablah, the woman who sued the former Chief Finance officer of the bank, Ernest Nimako.

Adablah sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into a sexual relationship that spanned many months.

She claimed the relationship spanned and Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She stated further that she subsequently entered into a parlor relationship with Nimako against her will.

According to Adablah, when she started working with Atlantic Bank, there was persistent sexual harassment by senior male officers against female workers.

Source: YEN.com.gh