Officials of the OSP have found more cash at the residence of the former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah

It is not clear how much was found but reports say it took the officials some five hours to count all the money they found

The OSP is expected to provide details of the amount of money found during a public update scheduled later

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has found more cash at two residences of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

YEN.com.gh's monitoring of the ongoing saga has revealed that a search conducted at the Cantonments and Abelemkpe residences of the minister on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, found significant amounts of cash.

Former sanitation and water resources minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Source: Facebook/@mswrghana.

Source: UGC

Sources say it took officials of the OSP some five hours to count all the money found at the minister's residences.

The OSP is expected to provide details of the amount of money found during a public update later Tuesday.

According to a report by 3 News, the former minister's relatives are also scheduled for interrogation by the OSP.

The former minister has also been handed a declaration of income and property forms by the OSP. This indicates that the matter will be treated by the OSP a lot more seriously.

Cecilia Dapaah's hometown residents want her jailed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that two residents of Mpasatia, Cecilia Abena Dapaah's hometown in the Ashanti Region, want her jailed for having all that cash and not helping any youth in the town.

One resident said during a vox pop that if not for the stolen cash incident, he wouldn't know the minister came from the remote town.

Another resident the former minister's wealth and political appointment or influence never benefited the youth of the town.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested over stolen cash

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that recently-resigned sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the millions stolen from her home.

She is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items stolen from her home, the OSP said in a statement.

There was a fierce public backlash after news broke on Friday, July 21, 2023, that the former minister's house helps have stolen huge sums of money hidden at her home.

Akufo-Addo appoints Freda Prempeh as new sanitation minister

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Freda Prempeh as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Prempeh will replace Cecilia Dapaah who resigned from the post after a corruption scandal.

The President has also made two new deputy minister appointments at the roads and transport and foreign affairs ministry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh