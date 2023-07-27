Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has questioned the decision to put Parliament proceedings on hold for a Church of Pentecost event

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he was concerned about how the event was communicated to the members of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament responded to the concerns, saying the right procedures were duly followed

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is concerned that the House may have set a wrong precedence by adjourning its session because of a Church of Pentecost event on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned the mode of communicating the two-day event to Parliament.

Alban Bagbin and Vice President Bawumia at the Church of Pentecost event (L) and Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu (R). Source: Facebook/@MahamuduBawumia/@ParliamentOfGhana

Source: Facebook

He added that Parliament “may be setting some wrong precedence that may be difficult to undo” by taking such measures for private events.

"I am just looking at the communication that is involved and whether we are doing the proper thing and whether Parliament should on account of that not sit tomorrow. That is the issue that I am raising," the MP said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The event in question has been dubbed a National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost.

Speaker's response

In response, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, insisted that there was no cause for concern.

Bagbin said the Church of Pentecost event ought to be considered a national event.

“At the time I informed the House, I even mentioned that other dignitaries like the Chief Justice, President and the House are also invited so it is not just the speaker or the leaders. I also called on members to participate in the proceedings,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, former Presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as the Speaker and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonu were invited as guest speakers at the forum.

Church of Pentecost in national affairs

The Church of Pentecost has tried to make some contributions to national affairs in varying ways.

For instance, YEN.com.gh reported that the church declared a three-day fasting and prayer event for the country in 2022 to address the economic crisis.

The Church of Pentecost also put up a prison for the state, which was unveiled in 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh