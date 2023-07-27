Former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia put aside rivalries at the National Development Conference

The two politicians were seen exchanging pleasantries and warm greetings during the conference

Mahama is currently the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer while Bawumia is contesting to be the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer

Former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia were seen connecting at the Church of Pentecost's National Development Conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

During the two-day event, the two politicians who have been on opposing sides for over a decade were seen embracing.

Mahama and Bawumia were speakers at the Church of Pentecost forum. Source: Facebook/@MahamuduBawumia

Also at the event was former president Kufuor, who also belongs to the New Patriotic Party.

The Vice President was representing the President at the event.

Bawumia is currently contesting to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He has been the running mate in the last two elections, on the side of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Together, they defeated John Mahama on two occasions, who is currently going to contest the presidency again in 2024 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

NPP has created a mess

Mahama has been on the offensive against the New Patriotic Party as the election cycle heats up.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Mahama said the Akufo-Addo administration had overseen a crisis of confidence in democracy.

The former President also said the current government had caused Ghanaians to lose faith in politicians.

"If I did one-tenth of what they have done these last eight years, I’m sure that I would have been pilloried and crucified on a cross by now. There’s a bit of hypocrisy in it," he said.

Polls not favouring Bawumia

A poll by Global InfoAnalytics for July 2023 showed that the persons who voted for Nana Akufo-Addo will not vote for Bawumia.

The survey used Dr Bawumia because he has been tipped in a previous survey as among the likely candidates to win the party's primaries.

Per the survey results, if Alan Kyeremateng were to be the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, he would attract 62% of Nana Akufo-Addo's coalition in 2024.

