A video of a young man crying in a hall as some individuals tried to console him has gone viral

The young man reportedly vied for the position of SRC president at KNUST

Netizens who saw the video have consoled the young man and urged him to man up

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Wednesday, July 26, took to the polls to decide their next set of student leaders for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The outcome of the results brought cheers and jubilations to the winning aspirants and their supporters, whereas the vanquished were meant to count their losses and congratulate the victors.

A video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, reportedly shows the moment when one of the SRC presidential aspirants couldn't control his emotions after it became clear that he had lost the election.

Flanked by some people believed to be part of his campaign team, the young man wept like a baby in a hall.

Some of his team members tried to prevent him from creating a scene as they quickly handed him a tissue to wipe his tears.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1500 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react by urging him to man up

Netizens who saw the video consoled the defeated aspirant, with others urging him to learn lessons from it going forward.

MELVYstated:

Eben had high hope because he won Cabessa Presidency with an ease…. Sorry man come back again

OSAA stated:

The tissue guy be like: then you have a long way to go..lemme give you a big tissue

dede_glover1 reacted:

Buh where are all his supporters?. anaa they've gone to jubilate with Yvonne

sarahabugri415 commented:

Awww I know this guy he very good better luck next time dear

Ge_nellss reacted:

The money you’ll spend on campaigns alone hm

Yvonne Adobea sets a new record with her victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Osei Adobea made history as the first female to lead the Student's Representative Council of KNUST in its 71 years of existence.

By this, she becomes the female student of KNUST to aspire for SRC President twice, with a male student as her running mate on both occasions.

