A Ghanaian fisherman called Emmanuel Tetteh has been convicted by an Accra circuit court for stealing money and other items from a couple

The convict who lives in Chorkor stole from a couple that had come from the UK and was living at Camara in the Greater Accra region

The court asked Emmanuel Tetteh to refund the money he had stolen from the couple and also serve the jail term

An Accra Circuit Court Ten judge sentenced a Ghanaian fisherman to six years imprisonment for stealing £5,000, $100, GH¢4,000, mobile phones, and other items.

As part of the ruling, Emmanuel Tetteh, who was found guilty of stealing, is expected to refund the couple all the monies he stole. The money retrieved from his room is also to be given to the couple he stole from.

Mr and Mrs Osei live in the United Kingdom, but they came to Ghana in 2021 and stayed in a family house at Camara in the Greater Accra region.

Emmanuel Tetteh will refund the stolen money while he serves the jail term Photo credit: Doug Berry Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Emmanuel stole the items

Chief Inspector Benson Benneh narrated that Emmanuel Tetth is a 23-year-old fisherman who lives at Chorkor in the Greater Accra region.

He said Mr and Mrs Osei found out their room had been stolen an amount of £5,000, $100, GH¢4,000, a wristwatch valued at €250, a Samsung Galaxy S6 mobile phone valued at €200, and a Samsung Note 8 mobile phone valued at GH¢6400 missing.

But the Samsung Galaxy S6 had an app used in tracking the device. The police tracked the missing phone to Tetteh's house in Chorkor.

When the police, led by the Mamprobi District Commander, got to Emmanuel's house and asked him to come out, he did not open the door.

He came out holding a dagger and attempted to stab the District Commander. When he failed, Emmanuel bolted.

The police searched his room and found an amount of €2,790.00, GHC4,000.00, three Samsung mobile phones, one LG mobile phone, a techno mobile phone, an Infinix mobile phone, an Itel mobile phone, a faulty wristwatch, five necklaces, nine perfumes, eight kitchen knives, three cutlasses, a hammer, and screwdrivers.

The team also found four flash drives, five memory cards, a modem, a computer mouse, an auxiliary cable, a talisman, a plier, a Nasco flatscreen television set, and fourteen backpacks.

The police later got a hint that Emmanuel used some money to buy fishing nets and an outboard motor. The items were later retrieved from his uncle, and he was arrested.

In his cautioned statement, Emmanuel's uncle said the items retrieved belonged to his nephew.

The prosecution said on April 19, 2022, Emmanuel was arrested at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, where he petitioned the Command that the complainants were harassing him.

Man narrated how he was wrongfully sentenced to 55 years in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a social video where a disabled man told how he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for a crime he claimed he did not commit.

The man whose legs have been amputated said his brother brought some friends who were wanted criminals. He, however, did not know and went with them to have drinks.

The police suddenly appeared and arrested them. He said his plea of innocence fell on deaf ears. He was subsequently tried in court and sentenced to 55 years in jail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh