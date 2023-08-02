The government has launched a new affordable housing project to be located at Amasaman and Dedesua

Private developers will construct 14,000 affordable housing units under this project in two phases

The cheapest unit under this affordable housing project could cost as much as $13,800, with the most expensive costing $42,550

The government has cut sod for a new affordable housing project, with the cheapest unit costing up to $13,800.

Private developers are expected to provide 14,000 affordable housing units under this project.

The project will see 8,000 units located at Pokuase/Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region and 6,000 housing units at Dedesua in the Ashanti Region.

The private developers have been given a price ceiling for the units.

According to figures from the housing ministry, a studio apartment will cost up to $13,800, a one-bedroom up to $20,700 a two-bedroom up to $34,500 and a three-bedroom up to $42,550.

These prices are comparable to other projects like the Asokore Mampong affordable housing project in the Ashanti Region.

At the sod-cutting, the housing minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said the government would provide free land for private developers and social services like roads and utilities.

He further said the National Homeownership Fund will provide subsidised mortgages for prospective homeowners.

Also, speaking at the launch, President Akufo-Addo said the government had adequate stakeholder engagements.

"This strategic collaboration will help to ensure a steady demand for the housing units, which will contribute to the overall success of the programme," he said.

New project too expensive

Divine Aggor, the CEO of the Rent Chamber Group, was critical of the proposed prices, saying they were too expensive to be described as affordable housing.

Aggor also told YEN.com.gh he was shocked the government priced the units in foreign currency.

"The fact that the government was bold enough to quote the prices in dollars; this is an abomination. Are we not in this country where the government keeps telling us that citizens not price any rent in dollars?"

Rehoboth Properties, State Housing Company Limited, Devtraco Group Limited, FrankPauls Ventures Company Limited and Douja Promotion Addoha Groupe Limited have been noted as the developers. The first batch of 4,000 houses is expected in 18 months.

The announcement of this project comes as the government reaffirmed its decision to move on from the Saglemi Housing Project.

Other housing projects

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana government increased its efforts to combat the country's housing deficit with a housing project for the Ghana Police Service.

The housing project will also accommodate the Ghana Meteorological Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

The housing project includes 504 housing units, a clinic, a school block, a police maintenance unit, a police barracks, a police station, a fuel depot, and a garage.

YEN.com.gh has also noted at least eight affordable housing projects in existence.

