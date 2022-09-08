The Ghana government has increased its efforts to combat the country's housing deficit by building housing projects for the Ghana Police force

The housing project will also accommodate the Ghana Meteorological Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

The housing project includes 504 housing units, a clinic, a school block, a police maintenance unit, a police barracks, a police station, a fuel depot, and a garage

Accommodation for police personnel in Ghana has not been the best. The government of Ghana is increasing efforts to provide the police service with decent accommodation by constructing a housing project which will also accommodate the staff of the Ghana Meteorological Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The project is located in Kwabenya and is a land swap between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, and a private developer.

The housing project comprises 504 dwelling units, a hospital, a school building, a fuel depot, a garage, a police station, a police barracks, and a police maintenance unit. Many people in Ghana have lauded the initiative and called on the Ghana government to replicate the project in other parts of the country.

The Deputy Minister's companion, Mr Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa, the Technical Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, revealed that the project entails relocating residents of the Ghana Airport Company and the Meteorological Service to the Jubilee Enclave to make room for the construction of the project.

