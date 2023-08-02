Police have disclosed that the Attorney-General's department is taking over the Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash case

Police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that the office of the Attorney-General will replace him at the next hearing

Last week, the Attorney-General's office requested the case docket on the scandal from the police for advice

Police prosecutors in charge of the case of alleged stolen cash at the residence of former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah have announced that the Attorney-General is taking over.

According to a report by Citi News, police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that the office of the Attorney-General will replace him at the next hearing.

The announcement by the police in the circuit court follows last week's request by Attorney-General Godfred Dame for the case docket for advice.

Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah (L) and Attorney-General Godfred Dame.

Source: Facebook

The Attorney-General has meanwhile, not made public his advice on the case which has generated wild public interest and a backlash for the government.

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash scandal

The former sanitation minister's house helps allegedly stole millions of cash from her home at Abelemkpe.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, allegedly stole $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis as well as clothes, and jewellery.

The two accused house helps and three accomplices have been dragged to an Accra circuit court and are facing trial.

Two more people arrested

On Wednesday, police disclosed that two other people have been arrested in connection with the theft of large amounts of money from the former sanitation minister's home.

The money cash stolen from the minister has triggered criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration.

FixTheCountry covener offers to provide free legal advice for free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has offered to be the legal representative of one of the house helps accused of stealing millions from a former sanitation minister.

The firebrand social change activist posted on Facebook on Monday that he is willing to offer the legal service free of charge.

Barker-Vormawor wants to represent Patience Botwe, 18, who together with Sarah Agyei, 30, are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

