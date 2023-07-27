The Attorney-General's Department has announced that the case involving the former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's stolen cash is being studied keenly.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said although the Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating the matter, the Department is studying the case docket to advise the state on the way forward.

“Within the shortest possible time, we will come out with an opinion on the matter, so that the police can carry on with what they are supposed to do" he said.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah (L) and Alfred Tuah-Yeboah. Source: Facebook/@mswrghana, @alfred.tuahyeboah

Source: Facebook

He made the announcement when he spoke to Citi News on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

"Fortunately, we have the original docket and we have all the statements taken from the people that were interrogated on the matter, and so we will examine everything and come out with a statement on it," he added.

Special Prosecutor storms Cecilia Dapaah's house

On Monday, July 24, officials of the Office of the Special Prosecutor stormed two residences of the embattled former minister huge sums of money allegedly stolen from her home.

According to the minister, $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis were stolen from her home between July and October 2022 by her house helps.

The matter triggered questions about why the huge quantity of cash was stashed at her home.

Special Prosecutor remains tight-lipped about cash alleged found in former minister's home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has failed to confirm or deny reports that even more cash has been found at the residence of Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP released two statements on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the ongoing investigation but failed to speak on the cash allegedly found at the residence.

The OSP said in the statements that it will only brief the public after the investigations are concluded.

Adom-Otchere claims $800,000 of stolen money belonged to Cecilia Dapaah's late brother

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Good Evening Ghana Host Paul Adom-Otchere has said large parts of the money stolen from Cecilia Dapaah did not belong to her.

Adom-Otchere claimed $800,000 of the stolen money belonged to the former minister's deceased brother.

The pro-government broadcaster also said €300,000 of the stolen money belonged to Dapaah's husband.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh