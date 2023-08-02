Two other people have been arrested in connection with the theft of large amounts of money from the former sanitation minister's home

Five persons had already been picked up in connection with the theft

The money stolen from the minister is listed as $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the controversial theft of large amounts of money from former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's home.

The case prosecutor made this revelation during the case hearing on August 2, 2023.

Five persons are before court for stealing from the former minister. Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfInformation/@GhanaPoliceService

The five suspects picked up earlier for the theft from the former minister's home were not in court today. The police prosecutor, however, explained that the suspects were absent because of the new arrests that had been made.

The prosecutor also noted that the Attorney-General's office intends to take over the case's prosecution.

The case was then adjourned to August 8, 2023.

Main suspects in case

The two main suspects are Dapaah's current and former house help: 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65, and Malik Dauda, 23, are being prosecuted.

The two main suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The three others have been charged with dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.

Amount stolen from former minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dapaah's house helps stole cash from her home at Abelemkpe in the sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

They also stole personal effects belonging Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth $95,000.

Additionally, Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, which belong to the minister's husband.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested

Dapaah was granted bail after being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption on July 25, 2023.

According to reports, she was released from her detention late on Monday evening.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah, who resigned because of the scandal, spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

