Nana Akufo-Addo has been warned against actions and pronouncements that may endanger Ghana's security

Adib Saani, a security analyst, wants the president to be careful because the junta in Niger, which has the support of military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso can destabilise the sub-region

Adib Saani made the comments on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, when he spoke on the matter on Kumasi-based OTEC FM

A security analyst Adib Saani has said it will be a bad idea for President Nana Akufo-Addo to interfere in the coup in Niger because he risks destabilising the country.

Saani said the military junta in Niger, which has the support of juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso can wreak havoc in the sub-region if the security situation is not handled properly.

"These military juntas will destroy West Africa if the matter is not handled well by ECOWAS, and my fear is that other Jihadist groups make take advantage of the situation and spread their wings in the sub-region," he said.

File photo of members of a military junta in Africa and Nana Akufo-Addo with his head slightly bowed.

The renowned security expert made the comment when he spoke on OTEC FM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Saani advised the government not to be in a haste to make pronouncements or take actions that would trigger the junta Niger and make Ghana a target.

Niger becomes Africa's latest headache

Last week, the military in Niger took power and seized civilian President Mohamed Bazoum.

The incident on July 27, 2023, sparked international condemnation and renewed uncertainty in West Africa, which has been beset by coups.

In a video broadcast, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane announced that he and his men have put an end to the regime of the civilian government.

Mali and Burkina Faso dare ECOWAS over military intervention threat

The warning was issued by the military leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso via a statement released on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The allied forces (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) warned ECOWAS that an attempt to carry out its threat would be a declaration of war.

When the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff met at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja over the political situation in the Republic of Niger, some countries failed to attend.

Countries attending that attended the meeting include Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Senegal and Liberia.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, presided over the meeting and noted that the military chiefs were committed to the restoration of democratic rule in the Niger Republic.

The ousting of the civilian government in Niger has brought to the fore the incessant military takeovers on the African continent, particularly in West Africa.

