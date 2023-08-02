The ousting of a civilian government in Niger not long ago has brought to the fore the incessant military takeovers on the African continent, particularly in West Africa.YEN.com.gh presents this concise article on the six prominent countries under military leadership on the continent.

The recent coup in Niger has renewed the conversation about the prevalence of military takeovers in Africa, particularly in West Africa.

West Africa is notorious for coups and currently holds the record for the most military coups since the beginning of independence in the region.

Six states in Africa are under, with four of them in West Africa and two others in North Africa. Photo Credit: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP, OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP, JOHN WESSELS/AFP Source: Getty Images.

In this list, YEN.com.gh presents the six countries under military rule.

1. Burkina Faso (since January 2022)

A West African state has been under various military rules at different times. But the last one started in January 2022.

The head of the junta in the Francophone country with a population of some 22 million is Captain Ibrahim Traore.

He was sworn in before the Constitutional Council in 2022. as the new president of the transition a month after he staged the takeover.

2. Chad (since April 2021)

The Republic of Chad has been under military rule since April 2021. The Northern African nation speaks French and Arabic.

Mahamat Idriss Déby administers a military regime. He was named the nation’s transition president in 2021 and will govern for a non-renewable two years transition period until elections.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of a National Sovereign Inclusive Dialogue which was launched Aug August 20, 2021.

3. Guinea (since September 2021)

Guinea is another French-speaking nation located in the sub-region of West Africa which has been under military rule since 2021.

Mamady Doumbouya, 43, is currently the country's military ruler.

4. Mali (since August 2020)

Mali, a West African country, has been under military rule since 2020.

42-year-old Assimi Goïta is the military head and supreme leader of Mali.

Last year, the military junta announced they would delay until March 2024 a return to civilian rule following double coups that have been denounced by countries in the region and foreign powers.

5. Niger (since July 2023)

The Republic of Niger became the most recent military coup victim on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The French-speaking and West African nation with a population of 25.25 million is currently being ruled by General Abdourahamane Tchiani after ousting civilian President Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta has appointed Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou as prime minister. The whereabouts of Bazoum remain unknown.

6. Sudan (since October 2021)

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is the military commander who has for years been the de facto leader of Sudan.

Since the sacking of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, the country has experienced a turbulent political transition.

